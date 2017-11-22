Sullivan Girls Knock off Mt. Zion and Arcola

•November 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Sullivan girls’ basketball team bounced back from its season opening loss to knock off Mt. Zion 36-35 last Tuesday and Arcola Monday.

Against Mt. Zion, with eight seconds left in the game, Lizzie Green converted two free throws to put the Redskins ahead by one point.

“We were then able to play great defense the remainder of the game to prevent Mt. Zion from scoring,” said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain.

Sullivan took a 22-12 lead into the half, but the Braves battled back to outscore the Redskins 13-5 in the third quarter.


