Sullivan Girls Pick up Conference Win

•January 25, 2017•

by Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Sullivan girls’ basketball team picked up a Central Illinois Conference victory against Shelbyville, Jan 19 before defeating host Clinton in the first round of the CIC Tournament, Jan 21.

The Redskins, seeded fourth, used a 17-8 run in the first quarter and a 12-6 run in the third quarter to pull away from Clinton for the 47-36 victory.

Esther Miller led Sullivan with 14 points, and Chloe Riley followed with 13 points.

Lizzie Green and Tatum Ellis each scored eight points, and Green added a team-high with four steals and four assists.

Ellis collected a team-high eight rebounds.


