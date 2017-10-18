Sullivan Golfer Finishes in Top Five

•October 18, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Sullivan golfer Caden Ellis competed in the IHSA Class 1A State Golf Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington Friday and Saturday.

The junior finished tied for 12th overall with a final two-day score of 157.

“Caden has been our No. 1 golfer all year long,” said coach Ben Richter. “He finished the year with a 74 average on 18 holes which puts him top five in the area.”

On Friday, he totaled an 82.

He carded a 40 for the first round and a 42 on the back nine.


