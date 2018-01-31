Sullivan Health Screenings

•January 31, 2018•

SBL Lincolnland Home Care and Lincolnland Hospice will conduct a free blood pressure clinic from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Senior Center, Sullivan. For more information, call Lincolnland Home Care at 1-800-879-3212.

SBL Lincolnland Home Care, Lincolnland Hospice and Lincolnland Home Medical will sponsor bingo from 9 – 10 a.m. following the blood pressure clinic.

Please note: If the schools are closed due to adverse weather, the senior center will also be closed.