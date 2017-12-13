 

Sullivan High School Announces Illinois State Scholars

•December 13, 2017•

The following Sullivan High School students were named 2018-19 Illinois State Scholars: Laine Cameron, Trevor Elder, Lindsay Jones, Winchester Phelps, Isaiah Plank, Joshua Stutzman, Gavin Sullivan and Kaitlyn Webb. Students are pictured below. Photos furnished.

