Sullivan Holiday Parade Nears 

•November 8, 2017•

Entries are being sought for the 2017 Hometown Holidays Parade in Sullivan. Petersen Healthcare will host this year’s parade Saturday, December 2.

The parade will kick off at noon from the Sullivan High School rear parking lot. Line up will begin at 10 a.m. and continue till the parade begins.

Local civic organizations, groups, churches, antique cars and truck owners, horseback riders, and businesses are encouraged to participate in this year’s event.

The parade will travel south down Hamilton Street and turn east at Jefferson Street then travel around the town square, turn north on Main and return to the high school.

Parade organizer Jeri Davis is hoping to have more than 100 entries. The parade will culminate with Santa Claus arriving by horse drawn carriage. To enter call Davis at 273-9456 or email her at horseluver79@hotmail.com.