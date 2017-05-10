Sullivan Honors Students on Awards Night

•May 10, 2017•

Sullivan High School Honors and Awards night was May 3 in the high school commons with more that $40,000 in scholarships awarded, along with a variety of honors for attending students.

Lake Land Community College Foundation scholars: Jonathan Gavin, Devin Warren, Shelby Freeman, Cassandra Freese, Bretton Crouse, Blake Pistorius.

LLC Presidential scholars: Anne Hogan, Shelby Freeman, Colleen Miller, Alexis Elder, Grace Mauck, William Nolen, Cassandra Weber.

Eastern Illinois University Commitment to Excellence award winners: Ashlynd Risley and Parker Whitaker.

Business student of the year: Bretton Crouse. Band student of the year: William Nolen.

Vocal music students of the year: Bryce King and Tatum Ellis.


