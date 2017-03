Saturday 0% Clear Sunny. High 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday 10% Partly Cloudy Partly to mostly cloudy. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday 50% Chance of Rain Rain showers along with windy conditions. Thunder possible. High 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

