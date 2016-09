•September 21, 2016•

Sullivan lady golfers stepped up play Sept. 15 to beat Mt. Zion 191 to 268.

Medalist for the day was Brooke Tuttle shooting a 45. She was followed by Tatum Ellis 47; Irie Dullin 52; Addison Darush 47; Aexis Britton 58.



