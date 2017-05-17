Sullivan Lions Celebrate

•May 17, 2017•

Lions District Governor Moe Wimbly attended the May 9 Sullivan Lions meeting to award milestones to several members.

John Ruscin has been a member of Sullivan Lions for 66 years. Lynn Reed and Dave Reed have both been Lions members for 40 years.

Jess Barker and Nick Voegel are Centennial Members as they joined Lions last year during Lions International’s 100th Anniversary.

Sullivan Lions is a chapter of Lions International, a service organization which stresses vision and hearing services as well as several local projects.