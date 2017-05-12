Sullivan Man Shares Passion for Mission Work

•May 10, 2017•

Mike Craig has a heart for helping others, but what he loves most is connecting people with life-changing mission opportunities.

After leading kids on mission trips throughout the United States for years as former youth leaders at the Methodist Church in Sullivan, Craig and his wife Nancy decided to expand internationally. However, the couple was determined do more than organize short-term mission trips that often provide band-aid solutions to poverty stricken areas. “We really wanted to establish an ongoing relationship in an area of great need so we could make a greater impact,” he said.

After extensive research, the couple decided to adopt the impoverished village of La Ceibita, located in a remote area in Honduras, and they gathered a core group of volunteers to form “Hearts and Hands for Honduras.” The group partners with United Methodist Volunteers in Mission (UNVIM), which helps facilitate the work in the village. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

