 

Sullivan MVP Among Blue Devils

Posted on by June 6, 2017

Photo furnished
The Kaskaskia College Blue Devils Baseball Program recently handed out its end of season individual awards. Student athletes honored were: Bryce Beckmann (Germantown) – Dale “Smiley” Renschen Hustle Award, Nick Brunson (Champaign) - Defensive Player of the Year; Austin Blasevic (Plainfield) - Offensive Player of the Year; Nick Frerichs (Sullivan) – MVP; Nick Bates (Tuscola) – Freshman of the Year and All-Conference; coach Mitch Koester. Not pictured Austin Buzick (Granite City) – Pitcher of the Year

