Photo by Mike Brothers
Sullivan Pre School IGA Label Savers
Store manager Pat Stinson conducted a front to back store tour for Sullivan pre school students Feb 7. At the end the kids received treats and set up a collection site at the customer service desk to collect IGA brand bar codes. Sullivan Preschool is now participating in the IGA Label Savers program. The preschool will receive $50 for every 500 labels collected. Cut out the barcode (starts with 41270) from an IGA brand product excluding aluminum products, store made products and fresh meat products. The money raised through this program can aid in purchasing new playground equipment, technology or even fund a field trip. There will be collection boxes available at IGA and the preschool. Back row (left to right): Stephanie Spellman, Pat Stinson, Casey Pruemer. Middle row: Harper Standerfer, Kennedy Graven, Connor Dagg, Hunter Walton, Ryleigh Force, Owen Moomaw, Briella Castle, Oliver Dean, Bentley Davis, Ainsley Winkels, Easton Spellman, Jackson Williamson, Miriam Parri, Cade Thompson. Front row: Landen Butler, RaeLynne Matherly, Auggie Foust, Carson Black, Channing Jensen, Michael Hawkins, Havyn Meador, Piper Fleener.