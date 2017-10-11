 

Sullivan Safe Trick or Treat 

October 11, 2017

•October 11, 2017•

Tuesday, October 31st 4:00-6:00pm is the Sullivan Chamber & Economic Development’s Safe Trick or Treat!

Please sign-up by October 19th by responding to this email or completing attached form.

Adults will receive treats too, limited to the first 100 adults!  Send your 100 treats for the adults (coupons, offers, treats) by October 19th!  The bags will be handed out during Safe Trick or Treat!

Questions? Call 217-728-4223 or email director@sullivanchamber.com

