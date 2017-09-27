Sullivan School Song Was Pounded Out 63 Years Ago

•September 27, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

Even though Sullivan lost its homecoming game, at some point in the evening fans stood up and sang “Hail Red and Black”, that familiar school song known to all who attended SHS since 1954.

Back in 1954 all SHS English students had an opportunity to submit an entry for a school song. The student council members selected the winner and two honorable mentions. The winner was Joe Pound ( a student council member) then a junior. Honorable mention went to Emma Lee Anderson and Sally Tabor. Pound recently recalled, " They were sore losers, and one of them didn't speak to me for three months!"


