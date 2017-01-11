Sullivan Schools Approve Sales Tax Question

•January 11, 2017•

Sullivan Community Unit District 300 school board is hoping that collecting a 1% sales tax could ease the property tax funding burden in Moultrie County.

David Pistorius of First Midstate, Inc. explained the request would be placed on the April 4, 2017 ballot. Sales tax revenue generated could be used toward facility use and or construction. Not eligible are operational costs, salaries, moveable equipment, or computers.

Pistorius noted the Regional Supt. of Schools office must certify the ballot question by January 26, 2017 to the Moultrie County Clerk’s office. The revenue up to 1% could be collected by the Illinois Dept. of Revenue and distributed through the regional supt. office monthly.

The 1% maximum level could produce as much as one million dollars revenue for the school district.

Supt. Brad Tuttle emphasized the board could cut property taxes for items such as health, life safety bonds, allowing the sales tax to take some pressure away from property owners.

Pistorius noted that half the counties in the state are utilizing the sales tax revenue source to relieve property tax burdens.

The board voted unanimously to have the regional superintendent’s office place the county school facility occupation tax question on the April 4, 2017 ballot.