 

Sullivan Schools Early Debt Retirement Plan Approved

Posted on by January 10, 2018

•January 10, 2018•

By Mike Brothers

A bond issue refinancing $492,300 of Sullivan Unit 300 debt should save district taxpayers $137,000 Supt. Ted Walk told school board members at the January 8 meeting.

Tim King of Kings Financial Consulting of Monticello explained the issue of $492,300 Taxable General Obligation Refunding School Bonds would pay down the district debt one year early for the $137,000 savings.

King noted since the district is purchasing the bonds from the education fund they will also earn interest on the payback.

