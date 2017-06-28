Sullivan Schools Enjoy Utility Savings Following HVAC Improvements

10¢ Meal Increase

•June 28, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

Sullivan Community Unit #300 school board members received good news about facility savings at the regular meeting June 12.

Director of maintenance Kevin Landrus gave an assessment of the HVAC replacement project for Sullivan elementary, middle school and high school.

“With the present trend the three buildings are saving 20 percent in utility costs,” Landrus began. He explained the new HVAC systems will need a full year before net savings are realized. The school district saved $4100 in May over the previous year which was under the old HVAC systems.

He went on to emphasize the new HVAC systems have improved the comfort levels in the classrooms which is of greater benefit to the learning environment for students. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

