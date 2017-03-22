Photo courtesy Mark Waelde
Sullivan Schools Have Fine Arts Day
The 2017 Fine Arts Day was held on March 9 in the Sullivan High School gym. The day featured many of the talented students from all parts of Sullivan School District. Performances included general choir, 7th and 8th grade band, SES children’s choir, high school band, SHS Dance “Crew”, Singers Jr., Sullivan Singers, 6th grade chorus and the SHS dance team. Also featured during the day in the Commons was a video compiled of original artwork and photography by more than 30 Sullivan High School students. Some of these pieces were displayed at the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library in Sullivan for the SAArts Youth Art contest. Others have been selected to be in the Eastern Illinois Tarble Arts Center Children’s Art Exhibition this May.