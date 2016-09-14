Sullivan Schools Honor Patriots Day

•September 14, 2016•

The Sullivan High School Career English class Patriots Day assembly honored area first responders and military Sept. 8 in the high school gymnasium.

Before a gathering of students, first responders, military personnel and guests Rebecca Lawson’s class guided the school assembly through the events with presentation of the American flag by the National Guard, special musical arrangements and recollections of what Sept. 11, 2001 means today.

For SHS science teacher Nathan Becker, a sophomore at Sullivan High School in 2001, it was a day he can never forget.

“Like you students,” Becker began telling the assembled crowd, he was sitting in the commons with friends before school. “On the television in the corner we could see the fire from the first World Trade Center strike.”

Shortly before the bell for class, Becker said they watched the second tower get hit, and the silence over everyone in the halls indicated something was very wrong.



