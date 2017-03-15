Sullivan Twp. Road Commissioner Candidates

•Rich Rutledge

For those of you who don’t know me, let me give you a little background. My name is Rich Rutledge, and I am running for Sullivan Township Road Commissioner.

I live in the township with my wife Kristen, our dog Trip, and three chickens. I was raised in Sullivan with my sister Rhonda by our mother, Johanna Rutledge.

It was my mother who taught me if you had faith, the love of your family, and a strong work ethic, there was nothing that you couldn't achieve. I am privileged to have such an amazing role model.


