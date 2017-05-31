Sullivan Twp Upgrades Cemeteries

•May 31, 2017•

Sullivan Township cemeteries’ records have been updated and are now accessible through the Gravediscover website.

Last year the Sullivan Township Cemetery board of trustees decided to transfer cemetery records to a computer based program.

All the original records were kept on paper with trustees worried that if those were destroyed, there would be nothing to go by.

With the cemetery having no full time employees it has taken about a year to get everything entered. At this time everything is entered based on those original records.

The site may be accessed at https://gravediscover.com/

For each gravesite the name, picture of tombstone, deed and obituary (if on record) are displayed. The township may upload pictures and other information by submitting to sullivancemetery@gmail.com. Trustees are reminding patrons this still is a work in progress, and they hope to keep improving the site.

Alex Menke has done much work in getting this program up and going and Judy Sumner has provided all the information on the cemeteries that she has.

Sullivan Township Cemetery trustees voted to make some improvements at the cemeteries for this year.

All the drives are going to be redone as well as flag poles and fences replaced and repaired. The improvements are all financed with funds the cemetery has saved.

Earlier this year the cemetery trustees voted to lower the tax levy for the township cemeteries.

Sullivan Township oversees eight cemeteries including Camfield, Carter-Ellis, Hampton, Liberty, Oak Grove, Pea, Souther, and Hampton Yarnell.