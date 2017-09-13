 

Sullivan V-Ball Spiked Twice

•September 13, 2017•

The Sullivan volleyball team dropped two matches this past week, losing to Teutopolis and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.

At Teutopolis, Sullivan lost in two sets, 25-12 and 25-17.

Alaya Bolin tallied four kills.

Alaya Bolin tallied four kills.

Maddie Dickens had 19 service-receive passes and nine digs.

