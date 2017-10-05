Sullivan Volleyball Drops Two Matches

•October 4, 2017•
Illinois State Police District 10 is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week, September 24 through September 30.
To promote rail safety awareness and education, Illinois State Police District 10 has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited. In addition, police officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks. Read More
•October 4, 2017•
Alexander M. Hagen has been named a partner of West & Company, LLC.
Hagen is a native of Mattoon and a graduate of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He resides in Mattoon with his spouse, Meghan and their children.
Hagen joined the firm on May 19, 2008. His duties include the provision of accounting and tax services to closely-held corporations, partnerships and individuals. He has extensive experience with a variety of industries including the agricultural industry, the trucking industry, the retail industry and the wholesale industry. Read More
•October 4, 2017•
C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation recently showcased their 52nd year of accomplishments that demonstrated that community action helps people and changes lives. During the 2017 annual meeting some very special people and organizations were recognized as valuable community partners who enhanced the level of service to those in need. According to C.E.F.S. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “Without community partners such as Sullivan Area Ministerial Association it would have been difficult to attain and achieve the agency outcomes and successes.” Read More