 

Sullivan Volleyball Drops Two Matches

Posted on by October 4, 2017

•October 4, 2017•

The Sullivan volleyball team dropped two matches this past week.

The Redskins lost to Neoga Monday night and St. Teresa Thursday.

Against Neoga, Sullivan lost in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.