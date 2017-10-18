 

Sullivan Volleyball Heads to Shelbyville Regionals

•October 18, 2017•

The Sullivan volleyball team dropped a Central Illinois Conference match and two non-league matches this past week.

Sullivan lost to Cerro Gordo, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg and Central A&M

Monday night. Sullivan dropped two sets to Cerro Gordo, 26-24, 25-13.

Laine Cameron and Gwen Diepholz, together, earned 15 assists.

