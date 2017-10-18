Sullivan Volleyball Heads to Shelbyville Regionals

25 Years Ago This Week

State Senator Penny Severns of the 51st district and 101st Representative John Dunn visited Bethany schools as part of an ongoing Illinois Education Assn. program encouraging representatives to learn the needs of local schools.

Citing possible inequities the Moultrie County Board denied requested merit raises for courthouse employees working on election day, county highway dept. and probation dept. personnel.

Personnel committee chair Doug Reeder reported 11 full time employees make between $10,000 and $14,480, with two making more than $14,480.

The Sullivan school board decided to remain neutral on the proposed amendment to the state constitution which would establish public education as a fundamental right. Read More