Sullivan’s Healthcom Reaches Out to Help Others

•January 25, 2017•

By Kennedy Nolen

for the News Progress

The business was born in the small town of Sullivan in 1992 and has helped thousands ever since: Healthcom.

The founder Ralph Kirk said his idea for Healthcom all began when his aunt in Chicago had a stroke. He said she fell on the floor and lay there for three days until she passed.

At the time, Kirk worked in a hospital, and all he thought was, “Why in the world can we not do something to help people in these situations?”

Healthcom is a company that provides seniors and those with disabilities with health services at the push of a button to help them live comfortably at home. Kirk said the business partners with hospitals and home care services in all 50 states, and they rescue 1,500 to 2,000 people per month. That is nearly 25,000 a year!


