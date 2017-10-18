 

Swim Team Dominates at Olympia Meet

Sweep for SOV Girls’ Swimmers
SOV girls’ swimming kicked off the season competing at Olympia High School. They brought home a full sweep of the girls’ division. In the individual events the high point awards went to Okaw Valley junior Anna Wooters first place; SHS swimmers McKenna Kull second, Natalie Drury third place and Allison Oligschlaeger fourth. They received first place in all four relays: 200 free with a time of 1:45.59, 400 medley relay 4:29.70, 200 medley 2:00.14, and the 400 free relay 3:52.54.

The Sullivan-Okaw Valley-Shelbyville girls’ swim team kicked off its season with a dominating performance at Olympia High School Saturday.        Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

