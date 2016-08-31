Tabor Park Clearing Opens Asa Creek Walk

•August 31, 2016•

By Gerry Mander

for the News Progress

Walkers and runners visiting Tabor Park in Sullivan the past week may notice a different look along the creek.

“We are in the process of clearing honeysuckle and cleaning up around Asa Creek,” park’s supt. Kory Wiley explained.

Over the past decade honeysuckle and other invasive overgrowth has closed in on the walking paths at the 40 acre Tabor Park where Asa Creek flows.

Wiley explained clearing that brush away has opened the trails and should make those using the trails for exercising more comfortable.

The park district contracted with a Mattoon excavating firm for the major clearing which was accomplished over six days. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

