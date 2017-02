•February 15, 2017•

Cultivating Creativity 2016-2017: Consolidated Communications Children’s Art Exhibition will be at Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library in Sullivan Feb. 21-March 9. The exhibit will be on view during normal business hours: 8:30 a.m-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.