Tax Appeal Deadline Approaches

•January 17, 2018•

Supervisor of Assessments Lori Barringer told Moultrie County board members the estimated 2017 equalized assessed value for county land was $347,199,162.

Based on the three year average she went on to point out the tentative equalization factor of .9978 is a .22% decrease in all values in Moultrie County. In 2016 a 1.0199% equalization factor led to a 2% increase in property values. The three year average is 33.01%.

Barringer noted the 2017 assessed values were published January 10 with February 10, 2018 the deadline to file appeals to the county Board of Review.

With the supervisor’s office Coefficient of Dispersion (COD) at 24.56% for 2016 and less than 30%, the state of Illinois will reimburse half Barringer’s salary plus an additional $3000 bonus.

In state real estate tax appeals Barringer reported the Courtyard Estates settlement brought the 2017 assessed value to $1,292,067 with a .9978 equalization factor. Former assessed value was $3,876,201. Tax years 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2013 are affected.

Mason Point’s tax appeal yielded a $1,292,067 assessed value for 2017 for property previously assessed at $3,876,201. Tax years 2017 and 2016 were included.

Community Retirement Inc. (Eberhardt) settled for a $739,962 assessed valued from $2,219,886 with a stipulation for $674,933 for 2016.