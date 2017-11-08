Temporary Area Closings At Lake Shelbyville

•November 8, 2017•

The Lake Shelbyville U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will hold the 28th Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities during the first firearm deer season on November 17-19, 2017.

The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas at Lake Shelbyville that are closed for the season. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

