Teutopolis Wins Girls Cross Country in Sullivan

•August 31, 2016•

Girls’ cross country teams from Teutopolis and Sullivan Okaw Valley met at Tabor Park Aug 25 with the T-town team getting first with 22 points and SOV girls scoring 37.

Kara Weichman, Teutopolis was first at 14:21; Makenna Green, Arthur 15:01; Ashlynd Risley, SOV 15:21; Rebecca Habing, Teutopolis 15:24; Laine Cameron, SOV 15:27; Abby Bloemer, Teutopolis 15:35; Morgan Day, Tuscola 16:25; Marianna Hemmen, Teutopolis 16:28; Raegan Drees, Teutopolis 16:33; Krupa Patel, Tuscola 16:34.



