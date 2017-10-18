The Little Theatre on the Square Movie Showings are on the Horizon 

•October 18, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

Remember the Grand Theater which once occupied the Little Theatre space? The glory days of movies in Sullivan will soon return only bigger and better.

“I’m so proud of the community effort that allows us to now use the space for movies during the winter months,” Executive Director John Stephens said of the Little Theatre expansion.

Last week some 12 volunteers, including high school students, struggled to hoist the 14’ tall movie screen into position. The screen has been generously provided by Hydro-Gear. An anonymous donor provided the very expensive projector as was the popcorn machine and concessions.

The Sullivan Education Foundation awarded a generous grant, and a large amount of money has been raised from community contributions.

It has, indeed, been a community effort that enriches us all.


