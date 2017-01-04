The Sullivan Girls Seventh at Mattoon Holiday Tournament

•January 4, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Lady Redskins defeated MacArthur and lost to Galesburg, Salem and Vandalia.

In the second game against MacArthur, the Lady Redskins used a 21-6 third-quarter run to take the lead that propelled them to a 59-42 win.

“We started out slow in the first quarter, but I was very proud of the girls who came in off the bench to give us a spark defensively,” said coach Sheri McCain. “We stepped up our defense in the third quarter which I thought changed the game quite a bit.”

Three Lady Redskins scored in double digits.

Elizabeth Green and Brooke Tuttle each scored 11 points, and Chloe Riley added 10.

Tuttle also dished out four assists. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

