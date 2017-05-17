Theta Psi Sorority Donates to Bethany FD Camera Purchase

•May 17, 2017•

Bethany Fire Department received check for $1,000 to purchase a Thermal Imaging Camera from Theta Psi Sorority.

President Rita Seelow presented fire chief Jim McMahan with a check to purchase the camera.

“Theta Psi Sorority takes pride in helping the Bethany community in any way we can and feel this is something that will serve the volunteers on the fire department to locate hot spots and mediate damages,” Seelow said of the donation.

The chapter is a group of women who take time out of busy schedules to give back to the community. Fundraisers throughout the year help make these donations. The two biggest ones are Bessie Bingo during the Bethany Celebration and the famous cheese balls.

The sorority also donates to the school band, music and art departments.

Earlier this year the sorority presented a check for the high school Marching Timberwolves color guard uniforms and made a donation to help a family purchase hearing aid(s) for their young daughter.


