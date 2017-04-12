Three Win Weekend for Okaw Valley Timberwolves

•April 12, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Okaw Valley baseball team picked up three more wins and improved its record to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Little Okaw Valley Conference.

this past week.

The Timberwolves defeated Argenta­ Oreana Monday, Greenfield Saturday and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Friday.

Against ALAH, OV busted the game open early, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning.

The Timberwolves added a run in the third inning, two in the fourth, and two more in the fifth for the final 12-0 score.

Tanner Coleman got the win. He pitched three innings and gave up five hits of scoreless ball. He struck out and walked two.

Hayden Francisco pitched two innings and struck out one. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

