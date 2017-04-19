Three Wins for Sullivan Softball Team

•April 19, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Sullivan softball team finished the week with a 3-2 record.

The Redskins defeated Central A&M, Arcola and Shelbyville and lost to Clinton and Monticello.

Central A&M Friday

Irie Dulin recorded four RBIs on two hits to help the Bulldogs overtake the Raiders 14-9 in an error filled game. Sullivan scored seven runs in the first inning and two in the second to take an early lead and did not look back.

Jordan Bassett, Brook Tuttle and Dulin each had two hits. Bassett also had two RBIs. Madison Wall pitched seven innings and struck out four. The Raiders made eight errors while Sullivan had four.

Arcola Wednesday


