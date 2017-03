•March 22, 2017•

Okaw Valley softball dropped its season opener to Maroa-Forsyth Monday evening.

The Timberwolves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Trojans cut the lead in half with a run in the third inning and then tied it with a run in the fifth inning.

Maroa-Forsyth scored the two winning runs in the seventh for the 4-2 win.