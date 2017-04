Top Finishes for Five Knights at Invite

•April 12, 2017•

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ track team hosted the 15-team ALAH Boys Invite April 7.

Five Knights finished in the top three spots.

Logan Hall won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:21.26, and Austin Romine followed in second at 4:49.44. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.