Treasurer Candidate

•October 25, 2017•

Upon learning of the retirement of current treasurer Marci Thompson, Pam Wittkowski has announced her candidacy for Moultrie County Treasurer.

She has served as chief deputy in the county clerk’s office for the past 12 years.

Wittkowski is seeking the office as a Democrat.

Her primary duties include payroll, managing the county's budget process, back tax redemption process and maintaining the county's self-insured health plan. As project manager of the new accounts payable, banking, general ledger, payroll and budget financial software shared with the treasurer's office, Wittkowski has worked with the software vendors to set up and fine tune the converted system that began implementation in May 2017.


