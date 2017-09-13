Trustee Quits Lovington Village Board

•September 13, 2017•

During an August 14 meeting the Lovington Village Board voted not to allow Otto Wash to put portable storage units on the lot north of the car wash.

Village clerk Alma Fair reported the village is preparing to allow employees direct deposit once she has completed training.

On a motion by Dennis Garmon the board approved procedures for overtime when employees are called out. This includes time clock verification or supervising trustee approval when the time clock is not available.

The Lovington Revilatization Coaltion chair Tamara McRill requested permission for the group to have a wiener roast at the park with portable fire pits at 2 p.m. October 15, and approval was granted.


