Understanding Illinois: Things are sure different now. Why?

•March 15, 2017•

By Jim Nowlan

NP Guest Columnist

There have been dramatic, unsettling changes in my tiny county of Stark in central Illinois since I was a youngster here in the 1950s.

What the Hell has been going on, I think to myself. And why?

When I was a boy, Stark County’s gendarmerie comprised a sheriff and his deputy (in a county of 8,500; 5,900 today). The sheriff’s wife was the matron of the jail, in which the family also lived, and she cooked the meals for the prisoners.

Today, the sheriff has nine deputies, some part-time, plus two full-time dispatchers 24/7, and the court has a probation officer.

In my hometown of Toulon (pop. 1,400 then and now), there was a one-armed night watchman who checked main street businesses for unlocked doors. Today, the town has several well-trained, part-time young officers.

At Toulon High School, the principal also served as superintendent of the 12-grade district. Other than teachers, that was it. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

