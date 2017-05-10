Understanding Illinois: Trying to Restring the Ties that Used to Bind

•May 10, 2017•

By Jim Nowlan

NP Guest Columnist

I mix in quite varied circles. One day I might be helping at my rural hometown food pantry, and the next, enjoying my home away from home, the Union League Club of Chicago, a 23-story country club in the heart of the city.

When I was a boy 60 years ago, I like to think there were some ties, maybe quite loose, I admit, between rich and poor in a nation then largely of small towns and cities. I worry that those ties have been mostly severed.

The all-volunteer food pantry does a fine job of providing almost bounteous food stuffs once a month to 60 families, which range in size from one to eight, the last a household of three generations. This represents almost 10 percent of the area population.

A faith-based food bank in Peoria and a non-profit operation in the Quad-Cities make deliveries once a month in 18-wheeler trucks to food pantries like ours. The food is often top-of-the-line over-stock or near-expiration stuff donated by big box grocers and food manufacturers.


