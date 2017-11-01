Understanding Illinois: We Need to Realize the State is a Terrible Parent

•November 1, 2017•

By Jim Nowlan

NP Guest Columnist

I cringe every time I see a news story, as I do frequently, about a helpless child who is killed by her mother’s boyfriend, or whatever, all while under the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

I wince not because I doubt the professionalism or caring of the DCFS staff, but because they have absolutely impossible jobs.

The latest tragedy to hit the news is about a burly 25-year-old man who assaulted a 59-year-old DCFS female caseworker in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois. The woman suffered serious brain injuries and was in a coma at last report. It’s a tough, dangerous business. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

