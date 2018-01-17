Volunteer to Help End Homelessness 

•January 17, 2018•

Coming January 25 is The Point in Time survey which plays a critical role in the task of ending homelessness.

Survey results are significant to the HUD competition for assistance in the 18 counties of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Fayette, Shelby, Moultrie, Effingham, Clay, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar and Jasper. HUD continues to emphasize through its scoring the significance of the data reported as well as the process for the data collection. However, HUD deems most important the quality and accuracy of the count as opposed to merely the size of the count. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

