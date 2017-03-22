Volunteers’ Efforts Keep the Lovington Ambulance Service Saving Lives

•March 22, 2017•

This was a trying year for Lovington Community Ambulance Service, and thanks to some very dedicated volunteers, they have come through in good style, Harold White, said of the service that has served the Lovington area community for the past 42 years.

Volume call was at an all time low which, with the challenges of having only a few volunteers, was part of the reason for the successful year.

Total volume call for the year was 218 calls, compared to 270 in 2015. With few exceptions Lovington Ambulance Service covered most calls without relying on mutual aid.


