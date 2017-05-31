Wall of Remembrance Display in the Illinois Capitol

•May 31, 2017•

Illinois Senate Republicans officially opened their third annual Memorial Day Wall of Remembrance display in the state Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Joining Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno in opening the display was Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Erica Jefferies.

“This display is a somber memorial to America’s true heroes,” said Radogno (R-Lemont). “Those we honor answered the call to protect us, and in doing so gave their lives to ensure our freedom was preserved. We owe them our deepest gratitude and support.”

Located in the Capitol Rotunda, the Wall of Remembrance display is open to the public through July 4, during normal business hours.


