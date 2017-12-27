Wallen Breaks 1000 at Knights Classic

•December 27, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team placed second in the Knights Classic Holiday Tournament this past week, and senior Knight Hannah Wallen scored her 1,000th career point against Cumberland Friday.

During the Knights Classic Holiday Tournament, ALAH defeated Cumberland and Chrisman to reach the championship game against Decatur St. Teresa.

In the championship game, though, the Knights lost to the Bulldogs 65-61.

St. Teresa jumped out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead and took a 32-23 lead at the half.

The Knights outscored the Bulldogs 19-13 in the third quarter cutting the lead to three points, 45-42.

St. Teresa held on in the fourth for the eventful 65-61 win.


