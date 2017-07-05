Walleye and Sauger Stockings at Lake Shelbyville

•July 5, 2017•

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently released walleye, averaging 1-3/4 to 1-7/8 inches long, from the Fin and Feathers Nursery Pond located near Sullivan. The fish were being raised in the nursery pond but had to be directly released into the lake May 25 due to water level being higher than normal and rising above the ponds outlet pipe.

Additional stockings of walleye and sauger, a close relative of the walleye, have been recently released in a different location in Lake Shelbyville.

-May 19: 26, 601 walleye were released at Bethany Boat Ramp, 1.6 inches Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

