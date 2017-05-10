Warrensburg Wins Sullivan Redskin Invitational

•May 10, 2017•

Ten schools, including four Moultrie County teams, participated in the Sullivan Redskin Invitational last Tuesday. Warrensburg won the meet with 140 points.

SOV girls’ team

The SOV girls’ team placed fourth with 69 points.

Katherine Kite took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:11.52, and senior Ashlynd Risley placed third in the 100-meter run at 13.74 and third in the 400-meter run at 1:06.04.

Laine Cameron took third in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles with times of 17.72 and 52.08, respectively.

Natalie Drury high jumped 4 foot 6 inched for fourth place, and Esther Miller jumped 4 feet 6 inches for fifth place.

Sophomore Alaya Bolin tossed the shot put 34 feet for fifth place, and Haley Rose ran the 300 hurdles in 52.86 for fifth place. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

